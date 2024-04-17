Illinoisans can now get documents notarized without leaving home

Illinoisans who want documents notarized can do so without leaving their homes, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced Wednesday.

The new Electronic-Notary service, administered by the secretary of state’s office, will allow individuals and businesses to conduct notarizations electronically, officials said.

During the process, electronic signatures are used and notaries remotely attach a certificate and seal to forms.

“In keeping with our ongoing effort to modernize the secretary of state’s office, E-Notary serves as a game-changer for Illinoisans by now providing a convenient way to notarize documents without leaving their home or office,” Giannoulias said in a statement.

“Enabling commissioned notaries to work virtually makes the process faster and more secure for individuals and businesses alike.”

Customers will be required to have an audio-video communication platform for E-Notary and to show ID.

Notaries will check a client’s identity by looking at their ID. They’ll also review the document and verify the customer’s name matches the one on the forms.

Fees may apply but they are capped at $25 for electronic notarizations.

To look up a notary who provides remote services, go to apps.ilsos.gov/notarysearch.

Legislation to allow for remote notarization was passed in 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Giannoulias, who took office in 2023, said a number of administrative and technical steps, along with staff training, was needed before launching the program.