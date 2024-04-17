Caged for a Cause fundraiser puts volunteers in the doghouse for a day

Four humans will get a dog’s eye view from a West Suburban Humane Society kennel for eight hours on Thursday.

The West Suburban Humane Society is raising funds to care for cats and dogs like this puppy at a “Caged for a Cause” event Thursday. Courtesy of West Suburban Humane Society

Organizers hope the first Caged for a Cause fundraiser will generate $10,000 to help care for dogs and cats at the shelter.

“We are excited to launch this new fundraising event, in solidarity with our cats and dogs. The money raised will support the 600-plus animals we expect to adopt out in 2024,” Executive Director Karen Mossberger said.

Kennel guests include Mossberger, WSHS Board President Mark Motuelle, and Intake/Foster Coordinator Alexis Vitale. They’ll be joined by Fox 32 news anchor Scott Schneider from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Donations are being accepted at fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/2024Caged or by texting 2024Caged to 71777.

Participants are each trying to raise $2,500, which covers the average cost of care for five animals in the shelter.

If the $10,000 goal is reached, every additional $25 raised will reduce fundraisers time in the kennel by 1 minute from the 5 p.m. end time, organizers said.

WSHS staff and volunteers care for up to 25 dogs and 60 cats at a time at the Downers Grove headquarters and has additional animals in foster homes. Since its founding in 1972, the organization has found “forever homes” for more than 31,500 dogs and cats.

For information, go to wshs-dg.org.