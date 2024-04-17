Marklund sexual abuse victim gives birth

Agency, authorities investigating how pregnancy went undetected

Marklund Hyde Center near Geneva. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Nerwork

A disabled woman who was sexually abused at the Marklund Hyde Center near Geneva has had a baby, the center announced Wednesday.

“In our 70-year history, we have never experienced anything like this,” Gil Fonger, Marklund President and chief executive officer, said in a news release.

The pregnancy went unnoticed. Symptoms of the resident’s disability might have masked the appearance of the pregnancy, according to the news release.

Marklund provides residential, educational and therapeutic services to people with severe and profound developmental disabilities, including physical disabilities. About 96 adults live in six homes at the Hyde Center.

Marklund was informed on April 9 of the abuse and reported it to the Kane County sheriff’s office and the Illinois Department of Public Health. It announced the matter to the public the next day.

Three male staff members were immediately placed on paid leave.

Marklund said those workers, as well as other current and former employees, have been interviewed and taken DNA tests.

The woman’s family has chosen to have her return to the Hyde Center, according to the news release.

“I can guarantee that we will do everything possible to ensure that Marklund will continue to provide a safe home for those we serve and the quality care and support that families have always expected from us,” Fonger said.