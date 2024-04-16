Did you lose a pool? Elgin finds that and more during annual spring road cleanup

Elgin recently completed its annual spring right of way cleanup, tackling 114 miles of road side. Courtesy of the city of Elgin

If you’ve been putting off a spring cleaning project around the house, take consolation in knowing that, no matter how big it is, it could be worse.

Elgin recently completed their annual spring right of way cleanup, covering 114 miles of roadside in the city.

“It’s a big, big undertaking,” said organizer Freddrick Wimms.

A team from Elgin Allies and city workers from multiple departments worked eight to 10 hours a day for 15 days in March, collecting more than 760 bags of trash and 500 miscellaneous items from nearly 70 roads around town.

While most of the job is picking up ordinary trash along the road, there are some bigger items, including about a half dozen mattresses, over 50 tires and 80 miscellaneous car parts.

Wimms said the seventh year of the project also provided its share of oddities.

They found a $3,000 bike on Route 31, which they turned over to the Elgin Police Department. Along another road, they found a half dozen restaurant-quality coffee makers, all in pristine condition.

The most unlikely item? A 20-foot diameter above-ground pool, all folded up with all the parts and a deck.

“That was kind of strange,” he said. “We’ve never had that before.”

And for those of you who might have lost a wallet, Wimms said they turned in several driver’s licenses, identification cards and credit cards to the police department.

While there are trucks along the route, most people end up walking the majority of the time, logging over 20 miles before the project is done.

“It’s a little more physical than it seems like it would be,” he said.

The project starts with a week of pre-cleaning by Elgin Allies, a group Wimms founded to bring together volunteers and people who need to do community service or restitution.

“Instead of separating the two groups, we allow them to work together, which is way more positive,” he said. “It’s been such a powerful thing to see it grow into what it is now. It’s awesome.”

The last eight days are all hands on deck with city employees from public works, land management, and parks and rec.

While 768 bags of trash is a lot, Wimms said they collected double that last year. And the lower number wasn’t because of a lack of effort during the cleanup.

“I just feel like, as a community, we’re doing better throughout the year,” he said. “People realize less trash makes Elgin look better.”