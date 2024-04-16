advertisement
Crime

Police seek suspect in Naperville shooting

Posted April 16, 2024 3:28 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

Naperville police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that injured a person early Tuesday afternoon.

Several schools, including Neuqua Valley High School, are on a soft lockdown.

The shooting happened at around 1:30 p.m. near Plainfield/Naperville and Leverenz roads.

The city advised residents in nearby neighborhoods, via the Naper Notify alert system, to shelter in place.

Cmdr. Rick Krakow said police believe the victim was targeted. The general public is not in danger, he said.

Krakow said he did not know the medical condition of the victim as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Communities Crime Naperville News
