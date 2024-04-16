Police seek suspect in Naperville shooting

Naperville police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that injured a person early Tuesday afternoon.

Several schools, including Neuqua Valley High School, are on a soft lockdown.

The shooting happened at around 1:30 p.m. near Plainfield/Naperville and Leverenz roads.

The city advised residents in nearby neighborhoods, via the Naper Notify alert system, to shelter in place.

Cmdr. Rick Krakow said police believe the victim was targeted. The general public is not in danger, he said.

Krakow said he did not know the medical condition of the victim as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.