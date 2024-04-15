More lanes on Eisenhower? Extend Route 390 west? Tollway starting to make plans for future

Work continues on widening the Central Tri-State tollway. The Illinois tollway is developing a new capital program. Courtesy of Illinois Tollway Authority

After myriad brainstorming sessions, hearings and fiery debate, the Illinois tollway board approved a controversial rate hike for its supersized Move Illinois program in 2011.

Now the agency is ready for a reboot and there’s no shortage of to-do lists as the next capital plan takes shape.

How about more lanes on the Eisenhower Expressway and I-55? A widespread EV charging network might be nice. Or a new Route 53 interchange in Arlington Heights if the Chicago Bears flip-flop on a suburban stadium? What about extending Route 390 west?

Tollway Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse said she’s frequently asked, “what’s next?”

“This year marks the beginning of a new phase in our journey with some tremendous opportunity and potential for revitalizing our infrastructure and continuing to drive positive change across our region and throughout the state,” Rouse told the Daily Herald last week.

On Thursday, the agency announced a 43-member Stakeholder Advisory Team to offer recommendations. The group includes representatives from the building industry, transit and planning agencies, plus diversity and environmental advocates.

The tollway landscape has changed since 2011, Rouse noted.

“Now we have an opportunity to think not just about rebuilding a roadway, because we’ve done that, and we’re doing that,” she said.

Some new issues include the future of toll plazas vacated because of cashless tolling, and the possibility of congestion pricing — a timely topic with New York City poised to start charging tolls to access a busy section of Manhattan at peak times.

During a March O’Hare Noise Compatibility Commission meeting, tollway Chief of Planning Karyn Robles surveyed mayors and officials about the capital program.

“We’re excited to evaluate the tollway system as a whole,” Robles said. “What are we doing well? What should we do more of?”

Commission members were asked to give reactions to statements like: “The tollway should explore new or improved tolling structures or rates for low-income and unbanked drivers”; and “The tollway should improve and expand multimodal transportation solutions such as bike, pedestrian and transit connections.”

One person suggested extending Route 53 north of Lake-Cook Road, although it’s a project the tollway dropped in 2019 for lack of consensus.

And, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has told tollway leaders he wants a plan that incorporates diversity, economic opportunities for underserved communities, and innovation, such as expanding the charging network for electric vehicles.

The tollway will spend some months gathering ideas, followed by a technical and financial review, then a draft will be available for public comment this fall. The tollway board likely will vote on the capital program in the first quarter of 2025.

Move Illinois, which costs $15.2 billion, should wrap up in 2027. Projects include widening the Jane Addams Tollway and Central Tri-State plus building the I-490 toll road on O’Hare’s west side that will connect with the eastern extension of Route 390.

When the board approved raising tolls in 2011, Director Bill Morris of Grayslake cast the lone “no” vote, saying the increase was excessive.

His advice on the later capital program? The agency “should not use any plan as an excuse to raise tolls. In fact, strong consideration should be given to a slight reduction in tolls both for individuals and trucks,” Morris recommended.

Also, “the tollway should develop a realistic ongoing maintenance and repair plan … before they plan any expansions. We do not need new tollways, but could utilize the addition of longer entry and exit lanes,” said Morris, a former state senator and mayor.

To take a survey and learn more go to illinoistollway.com/future. Got a comment? Email mpyke@dailyherald.com.

Gridlock alert

IDOT crews have closed Tower Road approaching the Edens Expressway near Glencoe to allow for bridge repairs. Detours are posted and work wraps up in August.

One more thing

ITA Airways has launched a new service between O’Hare International Airport and Rome-Leonardo da Vinci Fiumicino International Airport. The route runs six times a week and will increase to seven in June.

