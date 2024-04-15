Elgin’s Side Street Studio Arts getting closer to new home

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com The Elgin City Council recently approved an adaptive reuse plan for the building at 62 S. Grove Ave. that will serve as the new home for Side Street Studio Arts.

Side Street Studio Arts in Elgin has taken a couple of steps forward in its effort to move to a new home.

The Elgin City Council last week approved an adaptive reuse plan for the building at 62 S. Grove Ave. that will serve as the new all-in-one headquarters for the not-for-profit organization.

The council also gave a preliminary thumbs-up to $500,000 in tax increment financing assistance for the first phase of the project.

Side Street Studio Arts, which provides art programming, exhibitions, events, classes and advocacy, signed a 10-year lease for the space in March 2022. The 15,000-square-foot building dates back to around 1900 and has been vacant since Centro de Informacion moved out in 2002.

Council member Tish Powell said she’d recently had a chance to tour the building with Erin Rehberg, the executive director of Side Street Studio Arts.

“ (I) never would have thought that space was so huge on the inside,” she said. “It’s a hidden gem in our downtown.”

The renovation will allow the organization to consolidate its operations into one mixed-use facility. They currently are spread out over four locations downtown.

A rendering of the new facade for Side Side Studio Arts at 62 S. Grove. Ave. Courtesy of Side Street Studio Arts

The plan is to renovate the building in two phases. The first phase will focus on gallery and exhibition spaces on the first floor and update the building systems. The front entrance on Grove Avenue will renovated, and a new elevator will be installed.

The $500,000 in tax increment financing assistance would help offset the $1.95 million cost of the first phase. The grant would essentially deplete the Central Area TIF. The council has talked about trying to renew it or create a new TIF.

Council member Rose Martinez said helping with funding the project would be worthwhile for the area.

“This funding will bring growth and success to Side Street Studio,” she said. “But more importantly, it will work toward getting one more building in the downtown occupied and generate some activity.”

Council member Corey Dixon agreed.

“People travel from other communities to come to (Side Street Studio Arts) events because they don’t have this option,” Dixon said. “You have created an environment that is going to have a lasting impact on this community beyond the rest of our lives.”

The second phase of the project, expected to cost $2.7 million, would begin around late summer in 2025, depending on funding.

That phase would include expanding first-floor offerings with a meeting room, retail/gift shop, lobby, and reception area. The second floor would be built out with additional gallery and exhibition space, offices, a multipurpose meeting room, and ADA-compliant bathrooms. A lower level would get classroom space, a dark room, a screen printing room, and storage.

In addition, the second phase would include a complete renovation of the Riverside Drive facade featuring large windows and new signage.

Powell also appreciated the improvements planned for the river-facing side of the building, including new signage.

“We’ve made some significant investments in the promenade,” Powell said. “But unfortunately, not a whole lot of folks really take advantage of that. I really think that this is a catalyst to see that change.”