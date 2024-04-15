advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

1 dead, 1 critically injured in single-vehicle crash near Antioch

Posted April 15, 2024 2:46 pm
Jake Griffin
 

One man was killed and another critically injured in a single-vehicle crash near Antioch late Sunday.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the crash scene near North Avenue and Deep Lake Road at about 10:45 p.m.

A 25-year-old Antioch man, who authorities said was driving a 2022 Ford F-350 pickup west on North Avenue, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Guy Seelye by the Lake County coroner’s office. Seelye died of blunt force injuries.

A 27-year-old Antioch man who was a passenger in the pickup was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Investigators said the pickup was speeding when it left the road for unknown reasons, collided with several traffic signs, rolled multiple times and finally struck a tree.

Authorities said the driver exited the vehicle and then collapsed.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash as well, investigators reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Antioch Communities News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company