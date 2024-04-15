Protests disrupt traffic into O’Hare during morning rush

O'Hare passengers walk to the airport as a protest stalls traffic on westbound I-190. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

Traffic into O’Hare International Airport is getting back to normal after protests snarled commutes on westbound I-190 Monday morning.

“Inbound traffic into O’Hare on I-190 is resuming following earlier protest activity. Allow extra time if traveling to the airport this morning,” the Chicago Department of Aviation said on social media around 9:30 a.m.

At one point, the pro-Palestinian demonstration brought vehicles to a complete stop on I-190 and some travelers were seen exiting vehicles and heading on foot to the airport, ABC 7 Chicago reported.

Earlier, the CDA was encouraging departing passengers to take “alternative modes of transportation to the airport, including the CTA’s Blue Line.”

Illinois State Police and Chicago Police Department units were both on the scene assisting with traffic control, authorities said.