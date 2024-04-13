DuPage County confirms first measles case in 15 years

The DuPage County Health Department on Saturday confirmed a case of measles in a DuPage County resident who has received outpatient medical care for the disease.

The first case identified in DuPage since 2009, it does not appear to be linked to the Chicago shelters housing new arrivals. However the source of the infection is unknown, according to health officials. The DCHD is working to identify and notify people who may have been exposed to the virus, according to health officials.

While multiple measles exposure locations have been identified in Chicago, health officials say no exposure locations have been identified in DuPage County. Chicago exposure locations are listed at chicago.gov/measles.

A serious respiratory infection that causes a rash and high fever, measles could lead to pneumonia and other complications. Symptoms typically include fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, and a characteristic rash that starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

“With an increasing number of measles cases being identified, being up to date with measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccinations is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones,” stated Adam Forker, executive director, DuPage County Health Department in a prepared statement. “Measles is highly contagious but thankfully, the MMR vaccine is effective at preventing measles and remains by far the best protection against measles for people of all ages.”

To that end, the DCHD urges residents to check that they are up to date with their MMR vaccine by reviewing their immunization records or contacting their health care provider.

People who have been vaccinated against measles are likely protected from the disease but should monitor for symptoms for 21 days if they have been exposed to the disease, health officials said. If symptoms develop during that time, they should call their health care professional.

Anyone not vaccinated against measles or unsure of their vaccination status who has been to the Chicago exposure locations on the dates and times listed, may have been exposed to measles and should check the Chicago website for guidance.

For more information about measles and vaccination recommendations, see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov/measles/index.html.