Man killed after hitting utility pole in Kane County

A man was killed early Friday morning when his car hit a utility pole near Lily Lake.

The Kane County sheriff’s office says Alexander G. Enskat, 31, was killed around 1:31 a.m. on Route 64 near Anderson Road.

He was driving a 2007 Mercedes-Benz C280 east on Route 64, just east of Anderson, and left the road for an unknown reason.

The sheriff’s office release said speed may have been a factor.

The car’s airbags deployed, and Enskat was wearing a seatbelt.

Enskat was a resident of the 40W300 block of Wendell Oliver Holmes Street, Campton Hills.