Man killed after hitting utility pole in Kane County
A man was killed early Friday morning when his car hit a utility pole near Lily Lake.
The Kane County sheriff’s office says Alexander G. Enskat, 31, was killed around 1:31 a.m. on Route 64 near Anderson Road.
He was driving a 2007 Mercedes-Benz C280 east on Route 64, just east of Anderson, and left the road for an unknown reason.
The sheriff’s office release said speed may have been a factor.
The car’s airbags deployed, and Enskat was wearing a seatbelt.
Enskat was a resident of the 40W300 block of Wendell Oliver Holmes Street, Campton Hills.
