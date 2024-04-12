Indian Prairie 204 eyes November referendum

Indian Prairie School District 204 wants to know what voters think of a potential referendum in the fall.

The school district is considering placing a question on the November ballot asking voters to approve a 37-cent rate increase to fund building improvements.

If the district seeks the rate hike, officials say it would not result in a tax increase as the new rate would replace old bond debt.

Currently, district homeowners pay 37 cents for every $100,000 in assessed home value toward repaying bonds used to build schools, including Metea Valley High School. Those bonds are expected to be paid off in 2026. If voters approve a referendum, the 37 cents would remain on the tax rate and be used for building improvements. If the measure failed, homeowners would see their tax rate decline.

The district will host a series of informational meetings beginning the week of April 15 at each of the district’s three high schools. The meeting dates are:

• 7 p.m. April 15 at Neuqua Valley High School, 2360 95th St., Naperville;

• 7 p.m. April 16 at Waubonsie Valley High School, 2590 Ogden Ave., Aurora;

• 7 p.m. April 17 at Gregory Middle School, 2621 Springdale Circle, Naperville;

• 7 p.m. April 17 at Metea Valley High School, 1801 N. Eola Road., Aurora;

• 7 p.m. April 18 at Hill Middle School, 1836 Brookdale Road., Naperville.

In the past year, the district has worked with architects, engineers and security experts to develop a master facility plan.

More than 80% of the district’s buildings were built between 1985 and 2003. Officials note many buildings need repairs because roofs, heating and cooling systems and electrical systems are beyond their expected usefulness. Money also will be used to add mental health professionals at district schools, reduce class sizes and enhance safety and security, officials said.

“The district is in need of upgrades to our facilities to meet the ever-changing needs of our students and staff,” Superintendent Adrian Talley said. “When our students flourish, we all flourish and we need to ensure that our schools are safe and provide the learning environments needed for our students.”

Additional information can be found at ipsd.204/saferstronger204.