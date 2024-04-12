‘I’m shocked’: Two dead in suspected murder-suicide in Wheeling

Russell Lissau/rlissau@dailyherald.com The bodies of Marisa Dister, 46, and Russell O’Connor, 44, were discovered in their house on the 300 block of 12th Street in Wheeling on Thursday. Police suspect a murder-suicide.

A Wheeling couple, who a neighbor said had an on-and-off relationship that included a history of police intervention, are dead in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide.

The bodies of Marisa Dister, 46, and Russell O’Connor, 44, were discovered in their home on the 300 block of 12th Street on Thursday. Officers were called to the one-story, white house about 5:45 p.m. after the bodies were found by someone checking on the couple, police said.

A gun was found near the bodies, police said.

Autopsies are scheduled for later today.

Iwona Kapuscinska said she’d lived next to Dister and O’Connor near the end of a cul-de-sac for 15 years and described them as “great neighbors.” Kapuscinska said she didn’t hear gunshots or any other type of disturbance before police arrived at her neighbors’ home.

“I’m shocked,” she said.

Investigators said the couple “were in a strained domestic relationship.” Police officers had been to the couple’s house before, Kapuscinska said, “but not lately.”

“Lately, it’s been quiet,” she said. “I didn’t expect anything like this.”

Dister was an accountant but also worked at a Wheeling bar, Kapuscinska said. O’Connor had been a contractor, she said.

Vehicles, a self-storage container and a box trailer occupied the couple’s driveway Friday morning. There was no police presence nor a sign that the house had been the scene of deadly violence.

Police said they do not believe the public is in danger.