advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

One in custody after late-night shooting in Elgin

Posted April 12, 2024 8:01 am
Jake Griffin
 

One person is in custody after Elgin police said shots were fired during a domestic dispute on the 700 block of North Grove Avenue Thursday night.

Police were called to the home at about 9 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

No injuries were reported, police said. The shooting remains under investigation.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Crime Elgin News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company