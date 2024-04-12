One in custody after late-night shooting in Elgin
One person is in custody after Elgin police said shots were fired during a domestic dispute on the 700 block of North Grove Avenue Thursday night.
Police were called to the home at about 9 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
No injuries were reported, police said. The shooting remains under investigation.
