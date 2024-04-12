advertisement
Crime

Man faces additional child exploitation charge

Posted April 12, 2024 12:13 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

A Batavia man is facing additional charges that he sexually exploited a minor.

Christopher M. Narup, 27, of the 1700 block of Carr Court, turned himself in to police on Thursday. He had a court appearance on Friday morning and was granted pretrial release.

He is charged with grooming and sexual exploitation of a child under the age of 13.

A Batavia police spokesman said they found the victim while investigating Narup on previous allegations.

The victim is now 17. The alleged crime happened over several years, according to police.

Narup exchanged text messages with the victim, asking for photographs of the victim naked and in their underwear. He also sent such pictures, according to police.

Narup’s next court date is April 25.

In the initial case, filed on Feb. 27, Narup is charged with child luring, grooming and sexual exploitation of a child 13 or younger. The parents of the victim in that case discovered sexually provocative messages on the victim’s cellphone, according to police.

The messages began six years ago, and Narup would meet the victim in Batavia parks, police said. They communicated by text and Snapchat messages, police said. Narup dared the victim to send photos of a sexual nature, and offered to pay for them, police said.

Batavia Communities Crime News
