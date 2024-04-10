Naperville police make weapons-related arrest at Topgolf

Naperville police made a weapons-related arrest on Monday in the Topgolf parking lot.

Leroy Slater, 37, of Hazel Crest, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. A police spokeswoman said Slater did not have a license to carry the firearm.

Similar to other arrests, Naperville police were on patrol in the Topgolf parking lot when they saw a gun inside a car. Police set up surveillance and arrested Slater when he returned to his car. Since September, Naperville police have made 14 weapons-related arrests in the Topgolf parking lot.