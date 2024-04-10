advertisement
Authorities: Man’s body found in ditch near Deep Lake Road, Route 173

Posted April 10, 2024 11:32 am
Mick Zawislak
 

Antioch police and the Lake County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of a man whose body was found early Wednesday near Deep Lake Road and Route 173.

Officers responding to a report of a person lying in a ditch just after 6 a.m. found a motorcycle parked along northbound Deep Lake Road just north of Route 173. The motorcycle appeared to have sustained some sort of mechanical failure, according to police.

The body of a man was found in the brush about 40 feet away, police said. Initial investigation by the coroner’s office did not find any outward signs of foul play and a more detailed autopsy will be performed, police said.

Based on an initial assessment, police said there is no indication warranting public concern for safety.

Anyone who was in the area and thinks they may have additional information, should call Antioch police at (847) 270-9111 or email crime@antioch.il.gov.

