Lake County staffer leaving for state post as adviser on homelessness

After 12 years, a Lake County staffer praised for her work to address homelessness is leaving for a state post.

In May, Community Development Administrator Brenda O'Connell will join the Illinois Housing Development Authority as a senior policy adviser responsible for coordinating the agency’s work in the statewide homeless response.

In announcing her departure, O'Connell lauded the partnership of others for ensuring the success of various programs.

“Together, during my time in Lake County Community Development, we have collectively tackled challenges from reorganization of the homeless crisis response system to launching pandemic rental assistance,” she wrote.

At Tuesday’s county board meeting, several members and Eric Waggoner, director of planning, building, and development, praised O'Connell as an exceptional talent who became known statewide as an expert in homelessness support and prevention.

Waggoner described O'Connell as a “singularly innovative thinker” who redefined Lake County's approach to homeless services and worked to cut chronic homelessness dramatically by expanding housing opportunities, streamlining intake and targeting intensive interventions.

He said O’Connell leveraged CARES Act and American Rescue Plan Act funding to expand rental assistance, food support and shelter to the most vulnerable residents.

Waggoner said O’Connell enlisted a regional network of service providers, nonprofits, housing agencies and township to greatly expand emergency rental assistance and curb evictions to those hardest hit.

“Few examples of this regional approach exist throughout the United States, to Brenda's enormous credit,” he added.

Board Chair Sandy Hart said O'Connell’s work early in her tenure with the Lake County Homeless Coalition's annual Point in Time Count became nationally accredited through the federal government and the Built for Zero campaign to end veteran homelessness.

During the pandemic, O'Connell led efforts to partner with stakeholders in administering more than $60 million in federal relief funding for critical services, including food and rental assistance and shelter.

Dominic Strezo will serve as interim community development administrator.