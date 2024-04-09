advertisement
News

Missing Aurora boy located safe

Posted April 09, 2024 10:07 pm
Jake Griffin
 

An 11-year-old Aurora boy who went missing Tuesday afternoon has been located and is safe, authorities said.

The boy went missing after being dropped off by a school bus just after 2:30 p.m. and was found sometime around 9 p.m., according to Aurora police.

