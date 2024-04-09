Should DuPage County elected officials get a pay raise?

DuPage County Board members are considering raises for those colleagues up for reelection in the fall, a question the board must address before each election.

One-third of the board, or one member from each of the six districts, is up for election in November.

Members of the county board’s finance committee Tuesday seemed to settle on a proposal that would offer those board members and countywide officials also on the November ballot no raises in the first two years of their terms. They would receive a 2% and 3% increase in the final two years of their terms if board members sign off on the proposal later this month.

Currently, county board members are paid $52,102 a year. Under the proposed increases, board members would see a $1,042 bump in the third year of their term and a $1,594 increase in their fourth year.

County board members Cindy Cronin Cahill, District 1; Lucy Chang Evans, District 3; Lynn LaPlante, District 4; Patty Gustin, District 5; and Greg Schwarze, District 6, are all seeking reelection in November. County Board member Liz Chaplin, who represents District 2, is running for county recorder.

The county recorder, coroner and auditor — all on the ballot in November — each make $151,362 annually. Their salaries also are frozen through 2026. The circuit court clerk makes $168,814.

Every two years, county board members must set the salaries for board members and county wide officials who are up for election. Two years ago, board members decided to freeze elected officials’ salaries through 2026.

Board members Tuesday, however, noted many of the elected officials put in full-time hours and that the county board has approved salary increases in recent years for county employees.

“Nobody likes giving raises to elected officials,” DuPage County Board member James Zay said during the finance committee meeting, adding that employees have received a 29% bump in pay since 2013.

County board members Tuesday also debated if car allowances of $5,400 should continue for countywide officials. Board members will determine that when they vote on salaries later this month.