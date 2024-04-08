advertisement
News

Palatine woman killed in crash near Champaign

Posted April 08, 2024 9:49 am
Daily Herald report

A 33-year-old Palatine woman was killed Sunday in a two-car crash north of Champaign, authorities said Monday.

Champaign County sheriff’s police said Molly Zabinski was driving east on Leverett Road in Somer Township at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday when, for unknown reasons, her vehicle veered into a westbound lane and collided with an oncoming car.

Zabinski was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department in Urbana, where she was pronounced dead at 8:57 p.m., according to the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.

A 3-year-old child in Zabinski’s vehicle suffered nonlife-threatening injuries, as did the 21-year-old man from downstate Sidney who was driving the second vehicle and two of his passengers, sheriff’s police said.

Champaign County sheriff’s accident reconstruction deputies responded to assist in the investigation, which remains ongoing, authorities said. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Tuesday by the coroner’s office.

