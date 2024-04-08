Funeral arrangements set for Naperville teen killed in avalanche

Family and friends will gather this week to remember a Naperville Central High School freshman who died in an avalanche in Switzerland earlier this month.

Aleksas Beiga, 15, was killed on April 1 near the Swiss resort of Zermatt. He was one of three people who died in an avalanche in an off-piste area of the Riffelberg, above the resort and below the famed Matterhorn peak. Rescuers recovered three bodies and an injured skier, a 20-year-old Swiss man. Beiga was with his family in Switzerland for a spring break trip.

Aleksas Beiga Courtesy of Todd Capen

Visitation services for Beiga will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Blessed Jurgis Matulaitis Lithuanian Catholic Mission Church, 14911 E. 127th St. in Lemont. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the church. Interment will be at the Lithuanian National Cemetery in Justice.

Beiga, son of former Lithuanian simmer Nerijus Beiga, who competed at the 1996 Atlanta and 1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics, was a swimmer for the Naperville Central High School swim team. He also swam for the Academy Bullets Swim Club in Aurora.

A GoFundMe page set up to help the Beiga family has raised more than $50,000.

· The Associated Press contributed to this report.