Check your eclipse glasses: Some versions recalled for not meeting safety standards
Before you head out to view the eclipse, check your glasses: Some brands were recalled for failing to meet safety standards, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The recalled glasses were reportedly sold through Amazon as Biniki Solar Eclipse Glasses AAS Approved 2024 — CE & ISO Certified Safe Shades for Direct Sun Viewing (6 Packs). They are labeled as “EN ISO 12312-1:2022.” Approved glasses should have the ISO designation of 12312-2.
People should not use the recalled glasses to view the eclipse.
