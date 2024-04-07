advertisement
News

Sheriff: Reported drive-by shooting victim accidentally shot himself

Posted April 07, 2024 2:22 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

A Mundelein-area teen who initially claimed to be the victim of a drive-by shooting actually shot himself in the leg by accident, authorities said Sunday.

According to the Lake County sheriff’s office, deputies were called to West Rose Avenue near Mundelein at approximately 2:50 p.m. Saturday for a report of a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

The teen at first told deputies he was standing outside with two friends when a vehicle approached and someone inside the car shot at them.

But further investigation determined the boy was in possession of a firearm and accidentally shot himself, sheriff’s police said.

The teen was taken to a hospital with a nonlife-threatening injury, officials said.

His two friends left the area after the shooting, authorities said. Sheriff’s deputies located two firearms they believe were discarded by the three near a trash container, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident remains under investigation and criminal charges are possible, officials said.

