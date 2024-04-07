Why food truck fees could drop in Mundelein

Russell Lissau/rlissau@dailyherald.com, 2017 Mundelein officials could reduce the fee food truck operators must pay to serve meals in town. Here, customers wait in a long line at the Toasty Cheese Mobile Eatery in Lincolnshire.

Good news, foodies: Mundelein officials on Monday could reduce the fee food truck operators must pay to serve meals in town.

If the village board opts to change the rules, food trucks will be allowed on private property as long as the operators pay a $25 annual registration fee. And operating a food truck on public property, like a grassy strip alongside a street, will require a $25 special event permit.

Under current rules, outdoor dining licenses for food trucks and carts associated with Mundelein restaurants cost $150 each year, and the fee for trucks without brick-and-mortar locations in Mundelein is $350.

The proposed change is part of “continuing efforts to be business friendly,” Assistant Village Administrator Lynne Monroe said in a memo.

Officials believe the current fees are too steep and could prevent mobile gourmet vendors from making a profit if they set up in town.

The proposed changes wouldn’t apply to ice cream trucks, which have been bound by different rules since a local ban was lifted in 2018.

Monday’s meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at village hall, 300 Plaza Circle.

The meeting also should be available for live viewing over the internet at mundelein.org. Livestreaming wasn’t available for the last couple of meetings, but the problem preventing such a broadcast has been fixed, officials said Friday.

