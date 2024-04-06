Algonquin Police seek man, 54, reported missing

Daniel Winters, 54, has been reported missing by the Algonquin Police Department. Courtesy of Illinois State Police

A 54-year-old man has been reported missing from Algonquin, according to authorities.

At the request of the Algonquin Police Department, the Illinois State Police activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for Daniel Winters. He is described as white, 6 feet tall and weighing 230 pounds, with gray hair. He is wearing a black shirt, “dirty slack pants” and black shoes with holes.

Winters was last seen at 7 p.m. Friday at the 800 block of Red Coach Lane. According to police, he does not own a car or a cell phone, and he has a condition that places him in danger.

Anyone with information with information on Winters’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Algonquin Police Department at (847) 658-4531 or call 911.