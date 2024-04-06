Infant recovered after intervention in domestic battery along Buckley Road

Libertyville police are investigating a case of domestic battery in which they say a woman was beaten by the father of her infant child and abandoned near a busy intersection Friday.

Authorities responded to reports of a beating that took place in and outside of a vehicle at 8:47 p.m. along Buckley Road near Route 21.

Libertyville police are investigating a domestic battery that occurred near the busy intersection of Buckley Road and Route 21. Daily Herald File Photo

The male driver took off with the infant in a silver 2008 Ford Escape, which had a temporary Wisconsin license plate, police said. Several callers reported the crime and waited with the woman for police to arrive.

With help from a relative of the infant, Waukegan officers located the vehicle and the child, who appeared unharmed, near Washington Street and Keller Avenue.

The male driver fled the area and has not been found yet, police said.

The woman, who had non-life-threatening injuries, was taken to a hospital as was the infant to be examined as a precautionary measure.

The family member was not involved in the domestic battery, officials noted.