advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

Infant recovered after intervention in domestic battery along Buckley Road

Posted April 06, 2024 1:26 pm
Marni Pyke
 

Libertyville police are investigating a case of domestic battery in which they say a woman was beaten by the father of her infant child and abandoned near a busy intersection Friday.

Authorities responded to reports of a beating that took place in and outside of a vehicle at 8:47 p.m. along Buckley Road near Route 21.

The male driver took off with the infant in a silver 2008 Ford Escape, which had a temporary Wisconsin license plate, police said. Several callers reported the crime and waited with the woman for police to arrive.

With help from a relative of the infant, Waukegan officers located the vehicle and the child, who appeared unharmed, near Washington Street and Keller Avenue.

The male driver fled the area and has not been found yet, police said.

The woman, who had non-life-threatening injuries, was taken to a hospital as was the infant to be examined as a precautionary measure.

The family member was not involved in the domestic battery, officials noted.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Counties Crime Lake County Libertyville News Waukegan
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company