Wisconsin man dies after driving into Des Plaines River near Gurnee

Posted April 05, 2024 8:27 am
Jake Griffin
 

A 79-year-old Wisconsin man is dead after authorities said he drove a pickup into the Des Plaines River near Gurnee.

A resident who lives adjacent to the river made the grim discovery at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the 36500 block of North Route 41 after noticing tire tracks through his yard.

The vehicle was located in the river partially submerged. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators from the Lake County sheriff’s office are still trying to determine when the crash happened, but said the vehicle was the same as a pickup that had fled from a nearby police station late Wednesday.

The pickup was also the same vehicle called in as a wrong-way driver early Wednesday morning in the area of Route 173 and Kilbourne Road.

The crash remains under investigation. An autopsy is slated for later today.

