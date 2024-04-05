Police: Mount Prospect man accused of stealing from liquor store

A Mount Prospect man is accused of taking items from a liquor store without paying and putting the clerk in a headlock, officials said.

Ross J. Wilson, 34, is charged with one count each of felony and aggravated battery, both felonies, as well as one count each of battery and retail theft, both misdemeanors, according to a news release from the Mount Prospect Police Department.

Police responded Wednesday evening to the liquor store, 1728 W. Dempster St., following a report of retail theft and battery, authorities said in the release.

One of the responding officers identified Wilson as matching the description of the suspect while checking the area near the store, police said.

The officer questioned Wilson, and he admitted to taking bottles of alcohol without paying and assaulting the store clerk to flee, including putting the clerk in a headlock, police said. The clerk was not seriously injured.

Police also recovered video surveillance from the liquor store, the release said.

Wilson was taken to a detention hearing on Thursday. His next court appearance is set for May 16 in Rolling Meadows.