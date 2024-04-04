advertisement
News

How to watch the eclipse

Posted April 04, 2024 5:49 pm
Joe Lewnard
 

Here are some facts to know for safely viewing the eclipse on Monday, courtesy of Adler Planetarium in Chicago:

What you will see

From the Chicago area, about 94% of the sun will be blocked by the moon. Other portions of the lower 48 states will experience varying degrees of blockage, with the closest area to experience the total eclipse being in southern Illinois. For a full description by location, see the Time and Date website at https://www.timeanddate.com/eclipse/map/2024-april-8.

When

The solar eclipse will begin in the Chicago area at around 12:45 and end shortly before 3:30.

How to view directly

Do not try to view the eclipse with your bare eyes. It could cause permanent damage to your vision. Instead, use specially designed glasses that can be purchased at many department and hardware stores. Numerous schools, libraries and park districts also will have safety glasses available at viewing events. Check the web site for a local facility for schedules and programs. For more safety information, see: https://eclipse.aas.org/eye-safety

How to view indirectly

Details on how to make pinhole projectors are on the American Astronomical Society website at https://eclipse.aas.org/eye-safety/projection.

How to photograph or video

Be careful. You need a special filter. The AAS offers tips for photographing and recording video of the eclipse at https://eclipse.aas.org/imaging-video/images-videos.

The next opportunity

The next solar eclipse of this magnitude will not be seen in the Chicago area until Sept. 14, 2099, although some smaller eclipses will occur before then. On Aug. 12, 2026, less than 1% of the sun will be covered by the moon. On Jan. 14, 2029, about 58% of the sun will be covered, as seen from Chicago.

