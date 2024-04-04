Flood warning issued for parts of Fox, Des Plaines rivers

A flood warning was issued Thursday afternoon for portions of the Fox and Des Plaines rivers in Lake County due to recent heavy rainfall. Additional rain and mixed precipitation is anticipated throughout the week.

The Lake County Stormwater Management Commission and Lake County Emergency Management Agency are closely monitoring local watersheds as the ground is saturated with localized flooding. Elevated water levels are expected the next few day on the Fox and Des Plaines rivers and Chain O’ Lakes.

Generally clearer and warmer weather is forecast for Lake County over the next week, which would allow water levels to recede. However, it is important to remember flooding can occur in any area when heavy rain exceeds the ability of the ground to absorb it.

Real-time data is available on the National Weather Service website, www.weather.gov.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources asks residents along the Fox River/Chain of Lakes who may experience flooding at their home to complete the form to document when and where flooding occurs. Visit dnr.illinois.gov.

The information will be logged into a database to identify operational or maintenance needs. The data provided is critical in determining potential operations and maintenance of the system.

According to the agency, the more documentation received, the easier it is to prioritize future actions.

Visit lakecountyil.gov to learn about flood safety and a who to call guide. Visit Lake County PASSAGE for road conditions.