Lots of construction angst on I-80 in Will County as rebuild revs up

A major reconstruction of I-80 in Will County ramps up this week. Motorists should expect lane closures and delays, IDOT warns. Courtesy of IDOT

A significant redo and widening of I-80 begins this week as crews dig into nearly 12 miles of mainline repairs in Will County.

Illinois Department of Transportation engineers are warning drivers to expect lane and shoulder closures now through late fall.

The $1.3 billion project, which is 16 miles in its entirety, stretches between Ridge Road in Minooka and Route 30 near Joliet.

Workers will replace over 30 bridges and multiple interchanges, including a new flyover ramp connecting southbound I-55 to eastbound I-80.

This week, IDOT is setting up work zones in the Joliet area. Lane closures are scheduled from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Rowell Avenue and Gougar Road.

Starting April 8, westbound traffic between River and Ridge roads will be shifted onto temporary pavement with overnight lane closures.

And on April 15, eastbound vehicles will be moved to the westbound lanes with concrete barriers separating traffic between River and Ridge.

Two lanes in each direction will be kept open but shoulder lanes will be closed. The improvements will reduce congestion and get drivers to their destinations faster, planners said.

“Please slow down and pay extra close attention at all times,” Transportation Secretary Omer Osman urged motorists in a statement.

“Give yourself additional time. And watch out for workers and equipment. As we continue to make huge steps forward with I- 80, together we can deliver the project safely and successfully.”

IDOT is recommending commuters consider alternate routes or travel at off-peak times. Construction is anticipated to wrap up at the end of 2028.

In Will County, I-80 handles over 80,000 vehicles a day, including more than 20,000 trucks. The coast-to-coast interstate extends from New Jersey to California.

For more information, go to i80will.org.