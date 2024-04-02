Des Plaines townhouse plan moving forward

A plan to build townhouses on land set to be annexed into Des Plaines got a key green light from the city council Monday.

A real estate company called MAS Land Investments 2 envisions a 16-unit townhouse complex on the property at 180 N. East River Road, which is on the west side of East River Road and north of Golf Road.

For the moment, the land is just outside the city limits in Maine Township.

The city council voted in September 2023 to annex the land into the 1st Ward, but that hasn’t happened yet. The developer first must pay a variety of fees, a city spokeswoman said.

The council tentatively approved the development plan in September on the same night as the annexation. A second vote on the plan was needed, however — and that’s what happened Monday.

The proposal was approved without opposition. Fifth Ward Alderman Carla Brookman was absent.

Developers plan to construct four, 3-story townhouse buildings on the land. The property is just north of the Forest Glen townhouse development in Des Plaines.

The buildings would resemble the Forest Glen homes, which also have gone by Insignia Glen. Before Monday’s vote, Jeff Rogers, the city’s community and economic development director, described the proposed complex as a “mirror development” to Forest Glen.

A vacant house and other buildings that had been on the property have been razed in preparation for the project.

Access to the property will be available through an existing private road off East River Road. A resident of the neighboring complex voiced concern Monday night about traffic congestion on that road and parking, but she said she and her neighbors have proposed a solution to the developers.

As part of its action Monday, the council approved subdividing the property into 17 lots. One of those lots will be turned into a common area for residents, documents indicate.

The development agreement won’t be effective until the city finalizes the annexation.

A 16-unit townhouse complex has been proposed for land on East River Road in Maine Township. Des Plaines will annex the property as part of the development plan. Courtesy of Des Plaines