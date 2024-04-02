‘Neighborhood at risk’: Barrington residents fear underpass construction’s impact

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Trees have been cut down and homes demolished along Route 14 in Barrington to clear the way for the construction of an underpass beneath the Canadian National railroad tracks nearby.

More than 1,200 trees stretching across six acres along Route 14 in Barrington have been taken down in recent weeks, clearing the way for a long-sought underpass beneath the Canadian National railroad tracks.

A priority for more than a decade, village leaders say the $94.1 million project will provide a faster and safer trip for drivers who often find themselves backed up in long delays at the tracks. It’ll also ease concerns about emergency vehicles getting stuck waiting for slow-moving freight trains to clear, officials say.

But while drivers may be eagerly awaiting the work’s completion in about two years, not everyone is embracing the project.

Homeowners in the historic Jewel Park subdivision north of Route 14 have seen dozens of their neighborhood trees removed and six homes razed — with two more set to face demolition — significantly altering the appearance of their community.

Crews later this year will replace the leveled homes and trees with a temporary 4-lane roadway that will carry Route 14 traffic through the area during construction of the underpass.

“They have got to basically move Route 14 on a temporary basis,” said Terry Riordan, a member of the Jewel Park Homeowners Association. “And they have chosen to go into our neighborhood.”

Established in 1925 by the Jewel Tea Co., the subdivision consists of more than 80 homes north the underpass site. Concerned about the project’s impact on their neighborhood, members of the homeowners association have met with Barrington officials several times and even walked through the project area with village representatives.

“This is just a massive project. We understand there’s a need for it,” Riordan said. “But it has negatively impacted a historic neighborhood, and it’s going to put the neighborhood at risk when you put a four-lane highway through.”

Village officials say they’re addressing the residents’ concerns.

“The village has and will continue to work to mitigate impacts of the grade separation project as much as possible for all adjacent property owners,” Assistant Village Manager Marie Hansen said.

But Riordan and his wife, Sue, said the meetings with Barrington representatives have only raised more concerns. They say residents are unhappy the village removed the trees this spring, months before road construction is expected to start.

Village officials defended the timing, noting that tree removal is prohibited between March 31 and Oct. 1 to protect the endangered northern long eared bat.

Homeowners also worry that the 24-month construction timeline is too optimistic, and that the construction will negatively affect surrounding neighborhoods as well.

“All we want to do is make sure that the village gets this thing completed as quickly, as efficiently and as safely as possible,” Riordan said.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Vehicles pass by the Barrington Area Library along Route 14, where trees have been cut down to prepare for the construction of an underpass beneath the Canadian National railroad tracks nearby.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Trees along Route 14 near the Barrington Area Library have been cut down to prepare for the construction of an underpass beneath the Canadian National railroad tracks nearby.