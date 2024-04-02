Flood watch remains in effect; colder temps, slushy snow expected Wednesday

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com, 2021 National Weather Service meteorologists predict a weekend warmup but before then, chilly temperatures and slushy snowfall — with possible accumulations between 2 and 4 inches — are expected late today and Wednesday.

When it comes to this week’s weather forecast, there’s good news and bad news.

First, the good: The National Weather Service forecasts a weekend warmup with temperatures expected to rise to the mid 50s by Saturday.

Now, the bad: Flood watches remain in effect along the Des Plaines River, with rising water potentially affecting areas including Gurnee, Des Plaines and other parts of central and northern Cook County.

According to the NWS, a flood watch means “water levels above flood stage are possible but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts.” The service advises people living along affected rivers and streams to “monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.”

Meteorologists predict Tuesday’s heavy rainstorms will give way to chilly temperatures overnight. Slushy snow is expected north of I-88, according to the NWS’ Romeoville bureau.

“Slushy accumulations will occur across the rest of northern/northeast Illinois late (Tuesday) and Wednesday” the NWS reported on social media.

Snow accumulations could range from 2 to 4 inches in some areas, resulting in reduced visibility and hazardous travel, according to the NWS website.