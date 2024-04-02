Woman charged with buying vehicles using fraudulent checks

A 26-year-old Plainfield woman faces felony charges accusing her of using fake identification and fraudulent checks to buy vehicles through Facebook Marketplace.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Tuesday announced his office charged Jocelyn Buster in DuPage County Circuit Court with three counts of theft by deception, three counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and two counts of money laundering.

Buster pleaded not guilty, and her next court date is set for May 20.

Raoul’s office alleges that in June 2023, Buster contacted three Facebook users expressing interest in vehicles each user had posted for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

Buster is accused of purchasing all three vehicles using fake identification and paying with checks and fraudulent cashiers’ checks. After buying two of the vehicles, Buster is alleged to have sold them to suburban car dealerships, according to Raoul’s office.