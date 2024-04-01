Woman seriously injured in Carpentersville townhouse fire

A Carpentersville woman was seriously injured in a Sunday evening townhouse fire on the 1900 block of Cobblestone Drive. The fire caused an estimated $500,000 in damage. Courtesy of the Carpentersville Fire Department

A Carpentersville woman was seriously injured in a Sunday evening fire at her townhouse on the 1900 block of Cobblestone Drive.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze by a neighbor just before 7:30 p.m.

Firefighters rescued the woman from the townhouse and transported her to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. She later was transferred to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood.

Fire officials said the fire appears to have started in the attached garage and spread to the two-story residence.

The fire caused an estimated $500,000 in damage and left one of the three units uninhabitable. Two units to the left and right of the fire-damaged unit sustained smoke damage, but residents were allowed to return once firefighters had cleared the structure of any potential hot spots at about 10 p.m.

Fire officials said smoke detectors in the woman’s townhouse had activated and were working when firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.