Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck in Villa Park

A 31-year-old Lombard man was killed over the weekend when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a pickup truck in Villa Park, authorities said Monday.

Dakota Gallatin was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 6:27 p.m. Friday at the intersection of North Avenue and Joyce Street, according to Villa Park police.

A preliminary investigation indicated Gallatin was driving a 2007 Yamaha eastbound on north when it collided with a 2008 Ford F250 that was turning left from westbound North on to southbound Joyce, police said.

The driver of the pickup was not injured, police said.

The crash remains under active investigation by Villa Park police in conjunction with the MERIT Major Crash Reconstruction Team, authorities said. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (630) 834-744