advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck in Villa Park

Posted April 01, 2024 3:40 pm
Daily Herald report

A 31-year-old Lombard man was killed over the weekend when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a pickup truck in Villa Park, authorities said Monday.

Dakota Gallatin was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 6:27 p.m. Friday at the intersection of North Avenue and Joyce Street, according to Villa Park police.

A preliminary investigation indicated Gallatin was driving a 2007 Yamaha eastbound on north when it collided with a 2008 Ford F250 that was turning left from westbound North on to southbound Joyce, police said.

The driver of the pickup was not injured, police said.

The crash remains under active investigation by Villa Park police in conjunction with the MERIT Major Crash Reconstruction Team, authorities said. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (630) 834-744

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Lombard News Villa Park
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company