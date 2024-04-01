Lake County sheriff’s police arrest kidnapping suspect

Jonatan Luna-Carrasco, 28, of North Chicago Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office

Lake County authorities arrested a man over the weekend wanted in connection with the abduction of a woman in February.

Jonatan Luna-Carrasco, 28, of the 1100 block of Adams Street in North Chicago, is scheduled to appear in court later today on kidnapping charges, court records show.

According to Lake County sheriff’s police, deputies responded to a 911 call at about 2:10 a.m. Feb. 25 from a witness who reported her friend was taken by an unknown male.

Deputies later learned that the witness and a 22-year-old woman from Whitewater, Wisconsin, had just left a nightclub in Waukegan and were driving along Route 41 in Wadsworth when a man pulled up alongside them and told them they had a flat tire, officials said.

The man offered to help change the tire and encouraged the 22-year-old to stay warm inside his car, according to the sheriff’s office After the woman got in the vehicle, the man drove off with her against her will, authorities said.

The woman was able to jump out of the car in the 3500 block of Highland Avenue in Gurnee and run to a home to ask for help, authorities said. Gurnee police responded and aided the woman until sheriff’s deputies arrived.

Sheriff’s police said it is not clear what that man’s intentions were, but the woman indicated her abductor made sexually suggestive comments after kidnapping her.

Authorities said they used license plate reader technology to locate a vehicle similar to the one used by the kidnapper and later identified Luna-Carrasco as a suspect.

On March 22, sheriff’s detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Luna-Carrasco and he was taken into custody Saturday in Waukegan. He is being held in the Lake County jail after a judge ordered his detention at a hearing Monday afternoon.

Sheriff’s police said Luna-Carrasco may be linked to similar cases and anyone who may have been victimized should contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (847) 377-4000.