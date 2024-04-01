Smashing Pumpkins to headline Illinois State Fair
Iconic Chicago rockers, The Smashing Pumpkins, will headline at the Illinois State Fair in August, officials announced Monday.
The Grammy-winning band is scheduled to perform at the state fair grandstand on Friday, Aug. 16.
Tickets start at $55 and go up to $125; sales begin Friday at Ticketmaster.
“The Smashing Pumpkins defined a new sound in the 90s and have continued to evolve through the years,” Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark said in a statement. “This show is sure to draw an eclectic and enthusiastic crowd, and we are excited to bring The Smashing Pumpkins back home to Illinois.”
The performance will follow a concert at Wrigley Field on Aug. 13.
Opening for The Smashing Pumpkins at the state fair is PVRIS.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.