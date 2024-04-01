Smashing Pumpkins to headline Illinois State Fair

Iconic Chicago rockers, The Smashing Pumpkins, will headline at the Illinois State Fair in August, officials announced Monday.

The Smashing Pumpkins will appear at the Illinois State Fair in August. Courtesy of the Illinois State Fair.

The Grammy-winning band is scheduled to perform at the state fair grandstand on Friday, Aug. 16.

Tickets start at $55 and go up to $125; sales begin Friday at Ticketmaster.

“The Smashing Pumpkins defined a new sound in the 90s and have continued to evolve through the years,” Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark said in a statement. “This show is sure to draw an eclectic and enthusiastic crowd, and we are excited to bring The Smashing Pumpkins back home to Illinois.”

The performance will follow a concert at Wrigley Field on Aug. 13.

Opening for The Smashing Pumpkins at the state fair is PVRIS.