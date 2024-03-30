advertisement
News

Bunny Hop offers different take on traditional Easter egg hunt

Posted March 30, 2024 1:24 pm
Joe Lewnard
 

Hundreds of children and their families lined up for the Bunny Hop Saturday in downtown Long Grove on the eve of Easter.

  Vivian Garza, 3, of Arlington Heights carries her treat-filled Easter basket during the Long Grove Bunny Hop Saturday. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com

Organizers offered a different take on the traditional egg hunt. Instead of having a mad dash for plastic eggs scattered in a grassy area, kids casually walked through colorful arches and volunteers placed Easter eggs and assorted treats in their baskets.

“It’s a community event in historic downtown Long Grove,” said Lions Club President John Kopecky. “It’s a fun event.”

  No just one, but two Easter Bunnies were part of the Long Grove Bunny Hop Saturday. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com

Two Easter Bunnies, face painting, crafts, a fire engine and live animals including rabbits also were part of the Bunny Hop.

