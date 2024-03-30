Bunny Hop offers different take on traditional Easter egg hunt

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Alexia Zografakis, 4-1/2, left, and Imani Mercado, 6, of Lake Villa make their way through the Long Grove Bunny Hop Saturday in Long Grove.

Hundreds of children and their families lined up for the Bunny Hop Saturday in downtown Long Grove on the eve of Easter.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Vivian Garza, 3, of Arlington Heights carries her treat-filled Easter basket during the Long Grove Bunny Hop Saturday.

Organizers offered a different take on the traditional egg hunt. Instead of having a mad dash for plastic eggs scattered in a grassy area, kids casually walked through colorful arches and volunteers placed Easter eggs and assorted treats in their baskets.

“It’s a community event in historic downtown Long Grove,” said Lions Club President John Kopecky. “It’s a fun event.”

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com No just one, but two Easter Bunnies were part of the Long Grove Bunny Hop Saturday.

Two Easter Bunnies, face painting, crafts, a fire engine and live animals including rabbits also were part of the Bunny Hop.