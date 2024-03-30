Des Plaines’ next city manager to assume that role Monday

Dorothy Wisniewski Courtesy of Des Plaines

Des Plaines’ next city manager will be sworn in and officially begin her duties Monday night.

Dorothy Wisniewski, the longtime assistant city manager, is taking over the job being vacated by the retiring Michael Bartholomew.

Wisniewski was selected by Mayor Andrew Goczkowski for the job. The city council approved the nomination.

Before coming to city hall in 2007, Wisniewski worked as a senior auditor for KPMG. She started in Des Plaines as finance director and added assistant city manager to her credentials in 2014.

Monday’s meeting is set for 7 p.m. at city hall, 1420 Miner St. It will be livestreamed at desplaines.org.