District 207 board could expel three students Monday

The Maine Township High School District 207 board will debate expelling three students for undisclosed reasons when it meets Monday night.

The meeting will follow a 6 p.m. public hearing on an unrelated matter. Both sessions will be at district headquarters, 1177 S. Dee Road, Park Ridge.

A district spokesman declined to release any information about the three students or their offenses, citing the legal need to keep student records private.

Votes on the proposed expulsions must be taken publicly, however.