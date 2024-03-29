Worshippers mark Good Friday in Des Plaines, Palatine

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com About 3,000 people gathered Friday to celebrate mass on Good Friday at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines, followed by a Station of the Cross procession.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Jesus is whipped by Roman soldiers in a scene during the Good Friday Stations of the Cross procession at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Friday in Des Plaines.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Rector Esequiel Sanchez carries a cross during the Good Friday Stations of the Cross procession at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Friday in Des Plaines.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Jesus begins the walk from St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic School during the annual Good Friday Living Stations of the Cross on Anderson Drive in Palatine.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com A Roman guard whips and taunts Jesus as he carries his cross during the St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Church’s annual Good Friday Living Stations of the Cross on Anderson Drive in Palatine.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Jesus’ mother Mary prays and weeps during the St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Church’s annual Good Friday Living Stations of the Cross on Anderson Drive in Palatine.

Jesus' Way of the Cross was vividly displayed Friday before thousands of faithful who gathered to view the Good Friday procession at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines.

Actors portraying Roman soldiers, several of whom were mounted on horseback, were dressed in striking red-and-gold uniforms with gold helmets. Following the teachings of the Gospels, the actor portraying Jesus carried his cross while being led through Stations of the Cross on the grounds of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe campus.

The procession followed a mass that was celebrated in the plaza.

Meanwhile in Palatine, hundreds of observers slowly meandered on the street, sidewalks and parkway of Anderson Drive Friday afternoon as they followed the plight of Jesus Christ during the annual Living Stations of the Cross passion march starting at St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Church. The procession ended at Mision San Juan Diego Catholic Church in Arlington Heights.

The milelong march made one stop for each of the 14 Stations of the Cross, the traditional story of Jesus Christ’s walk from prison to his crucifixion on Mount Calvary.

The 90-minute program ended on the front lawn of Mision San Juan Diego, with a re-enactment of Jesus and two others being executed by crucifixion on a cross that they dragged through the street on the march.

The annual Good Friday tradition, Via Crucis — or Way of the Cross — marks the beginning of the holiest days on the Christian calendar, culminating with Easter Sunday.