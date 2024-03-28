Fenton superintendent could be placed on administrative leave

The Fenton High School District 100 school board plans to vote Friday night to affirm administrative leave for the superintendent. Daily Herald file photo/2018

James Ongtengco, the embattled superintendent of Fenton High School District 100, could be placed on administrative leave as early as Friday night.

The District 100 school board has called a special meeting for 7 p.m. Friday to consider a motion “affirming the administrative leave” for Ongtengco. The board also plans to vote to appoint Samuel Bentsen as interim superintendent.

James Ongtengco

The move comes as Fenton officials are facing a firestorm of criticism from students, parents and teachers outraged over the Bensenville-based district’s handling of allegations against a staff member accused of sexual abuse.

Fenton school board members last week voted to fire the staff member after an investigation and recommendation by the district administration. The Daily Herald is not naming the man because he has not been charged criminally.

More than 100 people attended the March 20 school board meeting to strongly criticize Ongtengco and the board members for not firing the man when allegations were made years ago.

Many of the speakers called on Ongtengco to resign. Some demanded that board members resign.

Earlier this week, the district released a timeline indicating when it received tips and what it did with them.