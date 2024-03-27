Naperville named country’s best city to live in

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com, 2023 Naperville has topped Niche’s “Best City to Live in America” list.

Naperville is once again at the top — this time as the country’s best city to live in, according to the website Niche.

Though Naperville has ranked high in listings, it is the first time it has topped Niche’s “Best City to Live in America” list. Naperville edged out other communities such as The Woodland in Texas, Cambridge, Mass.; Arlington, Virg.; and Plano, Texas.

Niche, which has been rating cities for the last 10 years, reviewed 229 cities in compiling this year’s rankings. Naperville also topped Niche’s rankings for “Best Cities to Raise a Family” and “Cities with the Best Public Schools.” It ranked third on Niche’s list of “Best Cities to Buy a House in America.”

“I think being named the best place to live in America, the most family-friendly city in America and having the best schools in America is a reminder of all that we’ve accomplished together as a community,” Naperville Mayor Scott Werhli said Wednesday. “This is a time for all of Naperville to celebrate.”

Wehrli credited the work of past city leaders and their tactical decisions in city planning, economic development strategies and investments in infrastructure and public safety for Naperville’s latest achievement.

“This is the formula that was built by the leaders of yesterday and is a reminder to the leaders of the present how important strategic decisions are in our city,” he said.

Niche gave Naperville an overall grade of A+ in its ranking. The city of nearly 150,000 residents earned A+ marks for public schools and family friendliness. It earned an A- in housing and diversity, a B+ for nightlife and a B in crime and safety.

“Being a great place to live is an honor for our entire community, one which thrives on teamwork and collaboration,” said Kaylin Risvold, president and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce. “We truly have an incredible ecosystem here.”

She noted the city, schools, park district, business community and nonprofits work together to make Naperville a thriving community.

“It’s that collaboration that pushes Naperville continually to the top, striving to be the best and continually set the benchmark for Illinois and the nation,” she added.

Wehrli said waking up Wednesday as the mayor of a city that has just been named the best place to live in America was “awe-inspiring and a stark reminder of the responsibility that goes with it.” He noted he sent a message to city employees thanking them for their work and contributions to making the city’s latest achievement possible.

“It’s recognitions like this that are a reminder of why we love where we live,” he said.