Man killed in Batavia crash

Posted March 27, 2024 11:37 am
Susan Sarkauskas
 

A man died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Batavia.

Police say Robert Foley, 35, of Batavia, was driving east on Fabyan Parkway approaching Batavia Avenue (Route 31), left the road and hit a tree on the northeast corner.

Foley was the only person in the vehicle, a Nissan Sentra.

The crash remains under investigation.

