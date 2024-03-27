Man killed in Batavia crash
A man died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Batavia.
Police say Robert Foley, 35, of Batavia, was driving east on Fabyan Parkway approaching Batavia Avenue (Route 31), left the road and hit a tree on the northeast corner.
Foley was the only person in the vehicle, a Nissan Sentra.
The crash remains under investigation.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.