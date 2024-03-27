Lawyer announces run for Batavia mayor

Tom M. Connelly

A former Batavia alderman announced Wednesday he is running for mayor.

Attorney Tom Connelly, who served the 4th Ward from October 2021 to May 2023, said in the announcement that he will bring a wealth of knowledge and fresh perspectives.

Candidates for the April 2025 municipal election will collect signatures on nominating petitions in the fall.

Connelly, 31, served the 4th Ward. He was appointed to the council to fill a vacancy and then was elected in April 2023. He resigned because he moved out of town while waiting for the construction of a new home to be finished, according to the city.

He is an attorney with Meyers and Flowers LLC. He graduated from Northern Illinois University's law school in 2019. Before that, he worked for Echo Global Logistics.

Mayor Jeffery Schielke, who has been in office for almost 43 years, could not be immediately reached for comment about whether he intends to run again.