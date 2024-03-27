With few changes to lineup, how can Cubs find room to improve?

Starting pitcher Shota Imanaga was a key offseason addition for the Cubs. Associated Press

Based on spring training results, the Cubs' ideal lineup is obvious:

Garrett Cooper, 1B; David Bote, 2B; Matt Shaw, SS; Patrick Wisdom, 3B; Owen Caissie, LF; Cody Bellinger, CF; Seiya Suzuki, RF; Joe Hudson, C; and David Peralta, DH.

That won't be it, obviously. Bote, Shaw, Caissie and Hudson were sent to the minors. Wisdom will start the season on the injured list. Peralta is staying behind in Arizona to spend more time recovering from elbow surgery. Cooper figures to get spot duty at DH and first base.

Basically, the Cubs are running it back this year. The only new addition to the lineup likely to become a regular is former Dodgers first-round pick Michael Busch, who will play first base. If that doesn't work, expect to see Mike Tauchman back in center field and Bellinger at first.

The Cubs hired Craig Counsell as their manager after he spent several seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers. Associated Press

The Cubs added a starting pitcher in Shota Imanaga, but remember he's replacing Marcus Stroman, who had an all-star first half of last season, then opted out of his deal. The new additions to the bullpen are Hector Neris and Yency Almonte.

By making relatively few roster moves, is president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer trying to tell us last year was David Ross' fault? Is the added ingredient to push the Cubs into the playoffs manager Craig Counsell, a surprising steal from the Brewers?

While most agree Counsell is one of the best in baseball, the feeling here is no — Hoyer is not trying to blame last year's September fade on the manager.

Rather, Hoyer is enamored with the Cubs' collection of prospects. He's trying to stay patient, hoping the Cubs' ceiling might soar once guys like Caissie, Shaw, Pete Crow-Armstrong and pitcher Cade Horton are ready to contribute.

Hoyer's dream is to mirror the Houston Astros, and produce a steady flow of homegrown talent, to the point where they can let some free agents walk away and still be LCS regulars.

Well, if we're not expecting miracles from Counsell, how can the Cubs' improve? Their best chance is probably a breakout season from Suzuki.

The third-year Cubs right fielder was a spring training superstar, hitting .459 with 6 home runs in Arizona. It's easy to look at Suzuki's first two seasons and think, 'meh,' but don't forget he finished last season on a tear, with a .370 average in September and 13 home runs after the break.

Last year, Suzuki missed all of spring training with an oblique injury and it took him a few months to find a rhythm. After this spring performance, who knows what's possible?

The biggest wild cards will be Busch at first base and whether Christopher Morel's glove will hold up at third. Busch was rated one of the Dodgers' better prospects, but he's 26 and his 27-game MLB debut last summer was almost identical to what Matt Mervis did with the Cubs.

Busch had a decent spring, hitting .261 with 3 home runs. Morel hit .239. Dansby Swanson (.190). Nico Hoerner (.176) and Ian Happ (.160) did not knock the needles off any cactuses this month in Mesa.

Pitching-wise, Almonte and Alzolay allowed no runs, but Neris posted a concerning 11.74 ERA.

Which brings us to maybe the best reason for Cubs optimism in 2024: The NL Central race should be up for grabs, and the Cubs might have the division's best pitching.

Milwaukee is the defending champ, but lost it's powerful pitching tandem of Corbin Burnes (traded to Orioles) and Brandon Woodruff (out for the year with shoulder injury).

Cincinnati has one of the best young lineups in the majors, but the starting rotation needs a sold season from newcomer Frankie Montas, who missed nearly all of last season with a shoulder injury.

Pitching was St. Louis' biggest problem last year and the Cardinals attacked the problem with experience. Sonny Gray (34), Miles Mikolas (35), Kyle Gibson (36) and Lance Lynn (37) are candidates for the rotation.

Pittsburgh shortstop Oneil Cruz, who missed most of last season with a broken ankle, was the star of spring training, but pitcher Paul Skenes, last year's No. 1 draft pick, will start out in Triple A.

