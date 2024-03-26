advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Police seek suspects in Prospect Heights gang shooting

Posted March 26, 2024 10:01 am
Charles Keeshan
 

Prospect Heights police are asking for the public’s help identifying two gunmen involved in a suspected gang-related shooting Thursday outside a shopping center.

Prospect Heights police are looking for these suspects in connection with what investigators believe was a gang-related shooting March 21 outside a shopping center. Courtesy of Prospect Heights Police Department

According to police, officers were called to Palwaukee Plaza in the 600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue at about 8:28 p.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found several people in the back of a store, visibly shaken and frightened, police said.

During an investigation, officers learned that two suspects had approached the store and fired about 15 shots toward two people standing in front of the business, police said.

The suspects then ran away toward the 800 block of Piper Lane. Officers searched the area, but did not locate the suspects, police said.

Investigators have since obtained video footage and photographs of the suspects, but have been unable to identify them. Anyone with information is asked to call Prospect Heights police at (847) 398-5511.

Prospect Heights police say this is one of two suspects who opened fire on people outside the Palwaukee Plaza shopping center March 21. Courtesy of Prospect Heights Police Department
0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Crime News Prospect Heights
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company