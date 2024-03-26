Police seek suspects in Prospect Heights gang shooting

Prospect Heights police are asking for the public’s help identifying two gunmen involved in a suspected gang-related shooting Thursday outside a shopping center.

Prospect Heights police are asking for the public's help identifying these two suspects in a March 21 shooting outside a shopping center. Courtesy of Prospect Heights Police Department

Prospect Heights police are looking for these suspects in connection with what investigators believe was a gang-related shooting March 21 outside a shopping center. Courtesy of Prospect Heights Police Department

According to police, officers were called to Palwaukee Plaza in the 600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue at about 8:28 p.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found several people in the back of a store, visibly shaken and frightened, police said.

During an investigation, officers learned that two suspects had approached the store and fired about 15 shots toward two people standing in front of the business, police said.

The suspects then ran away toward the 800 block of Piper Lane. Officers searched the area, but did not locate the suspects, police said.

Investigators have since obtained video footage and photographs of the suspects, but have been unable to identify them. Anyone with information is asked to call Prospect Heights police at (847) 398-5511.

Prospect Heights police say this is one of two suspects who opened fire on people outside the Palwaukee Plaza shopping center March 21. Courtesy of Prospect Heights Police Department